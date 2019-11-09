Barker, Billingsley boost Troy over Georgia Southern

Kaleb Barker threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns, DK Billingsley rushed for 163 yards and two more scores, and Troy defeated Georgia Southern 49-28 on Saturday.

Troy (4-5, 2-3 Sun Belt) scored the game's first 14 points and went on to lead 27-14 at halftime. Georgia Southern (5-4, 3-2) closed to within 27-21 on the first play of the fourth quarter when Shai Werts hit Darion Anderson on a 26-yard touchdown pass.

The Trojans responded by scoring touchdowns on their next three possessions. The first came at the end of a 13-play, 75-yard drive when Barker hit Reggie Todd with a 7-yard touchdown pass. Billingsley broke loose for a 70-yard TD run on the first play of the next possession and Trevon Woolfork finished a short drive with a 12-yard run for the third score.

Werts completed 8 of 16 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles, who had been one of three East Division teams with one conference loss.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Trojans had 330 yards passing and 273 yards on the ground for a total of 603. Georgia Southern was held to 333 total yards.