Sports
Washington Football How They Fared
1. Lake Stevens (10-0) beat Tahoma 49-14.
2. Kennedy Catholic (10-0) beat North Creek 56-22.
3. Camas (10-0) beat Olympia 48-13.
4. Graham-Kapowsin (10-0) beat Mt Vernon 49-6.
5. Puyallup (9-1) beat Auburn Mountainview 42-21.
6. Chiawana (9-1) beat Mead 21-10.
7. Woodinville (9-1) beat Emerald Ridge 45-21 .
8. Bothell (7-2) beat Auburn Riverside 52-19.
9. Skyview (8-2) beat Federal Way 49-0.
10. Eastlake (9-1) beat Sumner 38-22.
1. O'Dea (9-0) beat Ferndale 42-7.
2. Eastside Catholic (8-1) beat Gig Harbor 34-14.
3. Lincoln (8-2) beat Rainier Beach 56-6.
4. Bellevue (8-2) beat Meadowdale 57-21 .
5. Marysville-Pilchuck (10-0) beat Ballard 28-25.
6. Mt. Spokane (8-2) beat Kamiakin 49-20.
(tie) Bethel (7-3) beat Bishop Blanchet 41-13.
8. Kennewick (9-1) beat Shadle Park 24-7.
9. Lakes (7-2) beat Snohomish 31-7.
10. Kamiakin (7-3) lost to Mt. Spokane 49-20.
1. Tumwater (10-0) beat Columbia River 66-13.
2. Hockinson (9-1) beat Centralia 59-7.
3. Steilacoom (8-2) beat Washington 63-13.
4. Lynden (7-2) beat Sehome 48-21.
5. Archbishop Murphy (7-2) beat Sedro-Woolley 23-6.
6. Lakewood (8-1) beat Liberty 14-10.
7. Clarkston (9-1) beat Toppenish 48-27.
8. W. F. West (8-2) lost to Washougal 28-7.
9. Sedro-Woolley (7-3) lost to Archbishop Murphy 23-6.
10. Liberty (Issaquah) (7-3) lost to Lakewood 14-10.
1. Royal (10-0) beat Goldendale 82-3.
2. La Salle (10-0) beat Riverview 57-12.
3. Lynden Christian (8-1) beat Cedar Park Christian 56-7.
4. Mount Baker (8-1) beat South Whidbey 54-7.
5. Deer Park (8-0)idle.
6. LaCenter (9-0) beat Elma 42-14.
7. Montesano (10-0) beat Kings Way Christian 58-14.
8. Cascade Christian (8-0) idle.
9. Zillah (9-1) beat Warden 49-0.
10. Colville (7-2) idle.
1. Onalaska (8-0) beat Wahkiakum 50-0.
2. Napavine (8-1) beat Winlock 48-13.
3. Kalama (7-2) idle.
4. Tri-Cities Prep (9-1) beat Manson 44-0.
5. Asotin (8-1) beat Northwest Christian 35-7.
6. Adna (6-3) beat Ocosta 41-14.
7. Lake Roosevelt (8-1) beat Liberty Christian 61-14.
8. Colfax (7-2) beat Lind-Ritzville Sprague 59-13.
9. Columbia (Burbank) (8-2) lost to Mabton 21-20.
10. Friday Harbor (9-1) beat La Conner 55-6.
1. Odessa (9-0) beat Entiat 78-14.
2. Naselle (9-0) did not report.
3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (9-1) beat Soap Lake 58-14.
4. Entiat (8-2) lost to Odessa 78-14.
5. Neah Bay (7-1) did not report.
Comments