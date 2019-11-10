Devils strike fast, hold off Canucks 2-1

New Jersey Devils' Wayne Simmonds, back, and Jack Hughes (86) celebrate Simmonds' goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Darryl Dyck

Wayne Simmonds and Jesper Bratt scored 22 seconds apart in the first period and Mackenzie Blackwood made 30 saves in the New Jersey Devils' 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Brock Boeser had a power-play goal for Vancouver. The Canucks are 0-3-1 in their last four games.

Simmonds opened the scoring on a power play with 8:12 left in the first period. Taylor Hall sent a pass into the Canucks' zone that Kyle Palmieri directed to Simmonds. He put it past goalie Jacob Markstrom for the Devils' second road power-play goal of the season.

Bratt quickly made it 2-0 at 12:10 when he deflected Damon Severson's point shot.

Boeser scored with 7:20 left in the second. He took J.T. Miller's pass, used his speed to skate into the Devil's zone, then beat Blackwood with a low shot to the far corner.

It was the second head-to-head brother clash between Vancouver's Quinn Hughes, the 20-year-old defenseman picked seventh overall in the 2018 draft, and Jack Hughes, the 18-year-old center picked No. 1 by the Devils this year. Quinn Hughes assisted on Boeser's goal.

PANTHERS 6, RANGERS 5, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored the shootout winner for Florida against New York.

Frank Vatrano scored in regulation and converted in the shootout for the Panthers. Evgenii Dadonov had a goal and two assists, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and a helper and Dominic Toninato and Brian Boyle also scored. Sam Montembeault made 34 saves.

Kaapo Kakko scored the lone shootout goal and had a power-play goal for New York. Ryan Lindgren, Filip Chytil, Brady Skjei and Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers.

JETS 3, STARS 2, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored 21 seconds into overtime to lift Winnipeg past Dalla.

Scheifele went in on a 2-on-1 with Kyle Connor, kept the puck and beat Anton Khudobin with a low shot for his seventh goal.

Patrik Laine snapped a 10-game scoring drought with a power-play goal and Andrew Copp also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves to help Winnipeg improve to 4-0-1 in its last five.

Mattias Janmark and Radek Faksa scored for Dallas in the opener of a four-game trip. The Stars had won four in a row.