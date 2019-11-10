The Seattle Sounders win the 2019 MLS Cup

Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro hoists the championship trophy after Seattle captured the MLS Cup with a 3-1 victory over Toronto at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam (18) celebrates a goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz stripped off his jersey for a jubilant celebration after scoring the third goal in 3-1 championship victory at the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam tangles with a Toronto FC player during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Leerdam scored the first goal for Seattle.
Festooned fans celebrate the Seattle Sounders MLS Cup championship at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Ecstatic fans celebrate the Seattle Sounders MLS Cup championship at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) blocks a shot by Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres (29) during the first half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro gets tangled with Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo during the MLS Cup in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) celebrates after a goal by Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam (18) during the second half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro kisses the MLS Cup as his teammates celebrate following the Sounders’ 3-1 championship victory at the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready plays the National Anthem prior to the MLS Cup at CenturyLink in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris takes a shot on goal past Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz’s shot gets by Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg to extend Seattle’s lead to 3-1 at the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders fans were in full voice during the traditional “March to the Match” prior to the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) and Toronto FC midfielder Marco Delgado (8) go up for a header during the first half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) makes a diving save during the first half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam (18) celebrates a goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam (18) and Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) celebrate a goal by Leerdam during the second half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres (29) leaps onto a pile of players as they celebrate a goal y Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam (18) during the second half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Victor Rodriguez (8) scores a goal during the second half to put the Seattle Sounders up 2-0. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Gustav Svensson (4) and Seattle Sounders midfielder Victor Rodriguez (8) celebrate Rodriguez’s goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Victor Rodriguez (8) and Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) celebrate Victor Rodriguez’s goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Victor Rodriguez (8) celebrates his goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) kisses the MLS Cup during the trophy celebration after the game. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
The Seattle Sounders hoist the MLS cup after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) and the Seattle Sounders hoist the MLS cup after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) holds up the cup as he walks to the supporters section after the game. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Harrison Shipp, Seattle Sounders defender Jonathan Campbell, Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, and Seattle Sounders defender Brad Smith spray Heineken in celebration after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
The Seattle Sounders celebrate in the locker room after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Brad Smith (11) drinks champagne from the MLS Cup after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei celebrates in the locker room after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) holds up the cup as he walks to the supporters section after the game. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) and the Seattle Sounders hoist the MLS cup after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Gustav Svensson (4) and Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) go up for a header during the first half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) keeps possession of the ball during the first half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Gustav Svensson (4) and Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga (23) go up for a header during the first half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) slides as he loses control of the ball during the first half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Toronto FC fans cheer during the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) celebrates after the Seattle Sounders won the match 3-1. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
The Seattle Sounders hoist the cup after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) holds up the trophy after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
The ECS cheers after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) holds up the cup for the ECS after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Victor Rodriguez (8) and Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) celebrate after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Victor Rodriguez (8) keeps control of the ball during the second half. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) and Seattle Sounders defender Joevin Jones (33) celebrate as the match ends. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) celebrates as the match ends. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
A fans celebrates after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres (29) holds up the cup after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Supporters hold up the tiff before the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Head coach Brian Schmetzer greets players in the locker room after the match. The Seattle Sounders FC played Toronto FC during the MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
