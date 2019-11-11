Warriors take on the Jazz on 3-game skid

Utah Jazz (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (2-8, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

Golden State looks to end its three-game slide when the Warriors play Utah.

Golden State went 57-25 overall and 35-17 in Western Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Warriors shot 49.1% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range last season.

Utah finished 50-32 overall and 21-20 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Jazz gave up 106.5 points per game while committing 21.1 fouls last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Warriors Injuries: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Kevon Looney: out (neuropathy), Draymond Green Sr.: out (finger), Jacob Evans III: out (left abductor), Stephen Curry II: out (hand), Eric Paschall: out (right hip contusion), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain).

Jazz Injuries: Emmanuel Mudiay: day to day (left hamstring tightness), Dante Exum: day to day (knee), Ed Davis: out (leg).