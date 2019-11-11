San Antonio hosts Memphis in conference showdown

Memphis Grizzlies (2-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-4, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

Memphis faces San Antonio for a Western Conference matchup.

San Antonio finished 10-6 in Southwest Division action and 32-9 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Spurs shot 47.8% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range last season.

Memphis went 33-49 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Grizzlies gave up 106.1 points per game while committing 22 fouls last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Spurs Injuries: None listed.

Grizzlies Injuries: Grayson Allen: out (ankle).