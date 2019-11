CSUB visits Northern Iowa

Cal State Bakersfield (1-1) vs. Northern Iowa (2-0)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield pays visit to Northern Iowa in an early season matchup. Cal State Bakersfield came up short in a 93-91 overtime game at home to South Dakota State in its last outing. Northern Iowa is coming off a 64-54 win on the road against Northern Illinois in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Shawn Stith is averaging 22 points and 6.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Roadrunners. Taze Moore is also a big contributor, putting up 20 points and 4.5 steals per game. The Panthers have been led by Isaiah Brown, who is averaging 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.BROWN BEHIND THE ARC: Brown has attempted eight 3-pointers this season, hitting 62.5 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: The Cal State Bakersfield offense has recorded a turnover on only 10.7 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-lowest rate in the nation. The Northern Iowa defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 255th among Division I teams).

