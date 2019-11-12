Why Seahawks Tyler Lockett staying another night in Bay Area hospital, what compartment is

Tyler Lockett’s bye week is beginning with an extended stay by the Bay.

One he’d rather not have.

The Seahawks’ best receiver was spending a second consecutive night at Stanford Medical Center down the road from where he got a bad contusion to his shin during Monday night’s overtime win at the San Francisco 49ers.

“He’s going to stay another day. He’s going to be there tonight, just for precautionary reasons,” coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday, about 12 or so hours after the team landed back home without their top wide receiver. “He’s better than he was (Monday night), and our people think that he’s going to be fine to play next week.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

As in, the Seahawks’ next game. That’s Nov. 24 at Philadelphia, following their bye this week.

Yet another reason the bye coming at a good time for Seattle (8-2). Teams always say that. But after 10 consecutive games it’s true this season for the Seahawks.

“You know, they need a few more (days), the rest of this week, to make sure everything goes away,” Carroll said of Lockett’s doctors.

Monday night, Carroll explained Lockett had a “pretty severe situation right now, for game night” that prohibited him from flying home with the team.

Asked what made him term Lockett’s injury “bad,” Carroll said: “Well, I think there was a lot of swelling. The contusion caused a lot of swelling right away. They’ve got stuff; there are concerns about that. So they’ve got to make sure that..there’s a compartment element to it.”

Compartmental syndrome is “a painful condition that occurs when too much pressure is built up within and between muscles. It can damage muscles and nerves and lead to decreased blood flow,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Lockett got injured sometime during the second half, though Carroll said a review of the game film didn’t reveal exactly where. Lockett left the game following a short kickoff return on the final play of regulation.

The Seahawks played overtime with Russell Wilson throwing to rookie DK Metcalf, deep reserve Malik Turner and Josh Gordon, who had only had four practices with the team.

“Not having ‘No E’ (nicknamed that years ago by teammates to differentiate him from now-retired Seahawks receiver Ricardo Lockette) out there, we looked different,” Carroll said Monday night. “And we need him back.”

Wilson said “that was tough not having my guy Tyler out there.”

“Obviously, Tyler has arguably been one of the best receivers in the NFL, if not THE best. Anytime he’s on the field it’s is a good thing,” the quarterback said.

“But I think Malik did a good job stepping up. He made some huge plays and some huge catches. ...The great thing is, we have such a plethora of receivers that can do great things and have confidence. There was no worry or fear.”

Lockett has 12 days to heal.

His three catches for 26 yards Monday were his lowest totals since way back in week one against Cincinnati. He has 62 catches for 767 yards through 10 games. He’s on pace to set Seahawks records for both categories for an entire season.