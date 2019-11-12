No. 20 Huskies pull away in 56-46 victory over Mount St. Mary’s

Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) throws down a one-handed dunk during the second half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) goes up for a one-handed dunk during the second half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) blocks a shot by Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers forward Malik Jefferson (42) during the first half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) goes in for a lay-up during the first half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) lands on Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers guard Damian Chong Qui (15) after going for a loose ball during the first half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) completes an alley-pop during the first half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) stretches for a rebound during the first half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Quade Green (55) looks to pass during the first half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers forward Malik Jefferson (42) and Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (4) go for a rebound during the first half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Elijah Hardy (10) goes up for a shot during the second half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Head coach Mike Hopkins argues with an official during the second half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) celebrates a dunk during the second half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Head coach Mike Hopkins calls out to players during the second half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) and Washington Huskies forward Hameir Wright (13) collide while going for a rebound during the second half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers forward Nana Opoku (22) dunks on Washington Huskies forward Hameir Wright (13) during the second half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) controls the ball during the first half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (4) drives against Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers guard Dee Barnes (1) during the first half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Quade Green (55) shoots during the first half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Quade Green (55) gets on defense during the first half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) dunks during the second half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) dunks during the second half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Hameir Wright (13) goes up for a shot during the second half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Quade Green (55) shoots a free throw during the first half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (4) shoots over Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers forward Nana Opoku (22) during the first half. The Washington Huskies played Mount St. Mary’s in a NCAA basketball game at Her Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
