Ducks take on the Sharks on 4-game losing streak

San Jose Sharks (8-10-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-8-2, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim comes into the matchup against San Jose as losers of four games in a row.

The Ducks are 3-3-0 against Pacific Division opponents. Anaheim averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Nick Ritchie leads the team serving 26 total minutes.

The Sharks are 2-4-0 in division games. San Jose serves 12.6 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Barclay Goodrow leads the team serving 40 total minutes.

Anaheim knocked off San Jose 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakob Silfverberg leads the Ducks with eight goals and has totaled 15 points. Ryan Getzlaf has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 11 goals and has recorded 16 points. Tomas Hertl has scored five goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .877 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: None listed.