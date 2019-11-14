Draisaitl and Edmonton take on Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (11-5-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (12-6-2, first in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup with Colorado. He leads the NHL with 36 points, scoring 15 goals and recording 21 assists.

The Oilers are 3-4-2 in conference play. Edmonton has surrendered nine power-play goals, killing 86.4% of opponent opportunities.

The Avalanche are 6-5-0 in Western Conference play. Colorado has scored 66 goals and ranks third in the league averaging 3.7 goals per game. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team with 11.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 15 goals and has recorded 36 points. Connor McDavid has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

MacKinnon has collected 26 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 15 assists for the Avalanche. Joonas Donskoi has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

Avalanche Injuries: Pavel Francouz: day to day (upper body), Philipp Grubauer: day to day (lower body), Nikita Zadorov: out (jaw), Colin Wilson: day to day (lower body).