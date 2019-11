James Harden scores 44 points, Rockets beat Pacers

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk, right, celebrates with Cody Martin after Monk hit the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired in an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Charlotte won 109-106. AP Photo

James Harden scored 44 points and the Houston Rockets used a big fourth quarter run to beat the Indiana Pacers 111-102 on Friday night.

Houston has won a season-high six games in a row and Harden has scored 36 points or more in five straight games to carry the Rockets as they deal with injuries to Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and Danuel House.

Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana, and Doug and McDermott also scored 18 points. Indiana had won four in a row.

HORNETS 109, PISTONS 106

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Malik Monk hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Charlotte past Detroit.

After Detroit’s Derrick Rose drove the lane and awkwardly threw the ball away with a second left, Charlotte got it at midcourt. Following a timeout, the Hornets threw several screens, with Monk flying around one near the top of the key. He caught a pass from Cody Martin and launched the winner.

Monk finished with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting to help the Hornets snap a four-game losing streak. Terry Rozier added 19 points, and Devonte Graham had 18 points and 10 assists.

Langston Galloway had a career-high 32 points on seven 3-pointers for Detroit. Andre Drummond added 16 points and 20 rebounds, and Blake Griffin had 19 points after missing three games with left hamstring and posterior knee soreness.

The Pistons have lost four straight.

THUNDER 127, 76RES 119, OT

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points to help Oklahoma City outlast Philadelphia in overtime.

Chris Paul had 27 points for the Thunder, who had dropped three of four. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points, and Terrance Ferguson finished with 19.

It was the biggest win of the season for a Thunder franchise that lost All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George in offseason trades. The crowd roared in the fourth quarter and overtime and made it seem, for a night, like nothing had changed.

Joel Embiid had 31 points and 12 rebounds, and Josh Richardson added 28 points for the 76ers.

WIZARDS 137, TIMBERWOLVES 116

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 44 points for the second straight game and Washington snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory over short-handed Minnesota.

Moritz Wagner came off the bench for Washington to add 30 points and 15 rebounds — both career highs. Wagner also drew three charges to help spark the Wizards’ defense in the first half.

Karl-Anthony Towns, celebrating his 24th birthday, led the Timberwolves with 36 points. Minnesota was without scoring leader Andrew Wiggins because of personal reasons.

GRIZZLIES 107, JAZZ 106

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 25 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:32 remaining, Dillon Brooks added 20 points and Memphis beat Utah, spoiling the return of former Grizzlies guard Mike Conley.

Morant's inside basket gave Memphis a 107-105 lead. Utah’s Rudy Gobert split a pair of free throws with 53 seconds left and both teams missed shots down the stretch.

Utah had one last chance when the ball was inbounded to Donovan Mitchell with two seconds left. But as Mitchell turned, Solomon Hill stripped the ball away, giving Memphis its third straight win.

The game marked the return of Conley, the long-time Memphis guard who spent his entire career with the Grizzlies until a trade to Utah over the summer. While there was plenty of admiration from his former fan base, Conley struggled, scoring 15 points on 5-for-19 shooting from the field.

Mitchell led the Jazz with 29 points and nine rebounds. Gobert had 23 points and 17 rebounds, while Bojan Bogdanovic added 20 points.

MAGIC 111, SPURS 109

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Evan Fournier scored 26 points, hitting two late 3-pointers, and Orlando handed San Antonio its fourth straight loss.

Terrence Ross had 10 of his season-high 20 points in the fourth quarter. DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points for the Spurs.