Saunders, Littleson carry Toledo past Robert Morris 70-56

Keshaun Saunders had 18 points as Toledo defeated Robert Morris 70-56 in the Rockets’ home opener on Saturday.

Spencer Littleson added 17 points for the Rockets, while Luke Knapke chipped in 15. Knapke also had 12 rebounds and three assists.

Marreon Jackson had seven assists for Toledo (2-1).

Jon Williams had 11 points for the Colonials (1-4). Dante Treacy added 10 points. AJ Bramah had 10 points and 16 rebounds.

Josh Williams, who led the Colonials in scoring heading into the contest with 15.0 points per game, scored 3 points on 1-of-12 shooting.

Toledo matches up against Howard at home on Sunday. Robert Morris matches up against Illinois-Chicago on the road on Thursday.

