Harden scores 49 points, taking career-high 41 shots

Houston Rockets guard James Harden looks at an official in the first quarter of a basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 in Minneapolis. AP Photo

James Harden scored 49 points on a whopping 41 shots from the field and the undermanned Houston Rockets won their seventh straight gamer, 125-105 over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

With Russell Westbrook resting, the Rockets needed Harden to shoulder an even bigger scoring load than usual. The 41 attempts are the most in his career, and the most in the NBA this season, surpassing the 37 Golden State’s D’Angelo Russell took in an overtime loss Nov. 8 in the same building in Minnesota.

Harden made 16 of the 41 shots, going 8 for 22 from 3-point range. He was 9 of 11 on free throws.

Ben McLemore scored 20 points. Undrafted rookie Chris Clemons scored a career-high 19 for the Rockets, who broke open the game with a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter. Austin Rivers also had 19 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 15 rebounds for the Timberwolves.

BUCKS 102, PACERS 83

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists and Milwaukee forced Indiana into its worst shooting performance of the season.

Brook Lopez added 15 points and eight rebounds. He had blocked five shots as the Pacers shot a season-low 32% from the field.

Milwaukee, 9-3 despite a road-heavy schedule to start the season, shot 45%. Donte DiVincenzo added 14 points,

Myles Turner, playing his first game since Oct. 30, had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Indiana.

HEAR 109, PELICANS 94

MIAMI (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored 22 points and Miami beat New Orleans to remained unbeaten at home.

Bam Adebayo had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Jimmy Butler added 16 points, 13 assists and eight rebound. Miami is 5-0 at home and 9-3 overall — tying the best 12-game start in team history.

Nickell Alexander-Walker made six 3-pointers and had 27 points for New Orleans.

NETS 117, BULLS 111

CHICAGO (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points and Brooklyn beat Chicago without All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to snap a three-game losing streak.

Irving entered Saturday sixth in the NBA with 28.5 points per game but sat with a right shoulder injury. The short-handed Nets are also without Caris LeVert, who’s recovering from right thumb surgery.

Zach LaVine scored 36 points for Chicago.

HORNETS 103, KNICKS 102

NEW YORK (AP) — Devonte’ Graham made his ninth 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds remaining and had 29 points to lead Charlotte past New York.

P.J. Washington scored 19 points, Terry Rozier had 16 and Marvin Williams added 13.

RJ Barrett scored 22 points for the Knicks.