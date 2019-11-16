Graham-Kapowsin wins 4A West Central District title

Graham Kapowsin’s Raedyn Goudreu celebrates a block. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Emerald Ridge Alivia Kinsman bumps the ball during the first set. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Emerald Ridge’s Ella Litterell goes up for a spike. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin Hailey Brockway goes for a spike during the first set. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin’s Hailey Brockway celebrates a point during the first set. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Emerald Ridge’s Ella Litterell goes up for a spike. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin’s Raedyn Goudreu’s spike is blocked by Emerald Ridge players. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin’s Hailey Brockway and Annika Anderson celebrate a point during the first set. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Emerald Ridge’s Alizah Pal keeps the volley alive during the first set. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Emerald Ridge Malelega Bartley spikes the ball during the first set. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
The ball flies through the air during the first set. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Emerald Ridge’s Malelega Bartley returns a serve. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin’s Noelle White spies the ball during the match. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Emerald Ridge’s Ella Litterell, Alivia Kinsman, and Sandra Torres, celebrate a point during the first set. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Emerald Ridge’s Jacqueline Foster can’t keep the volley alive during the first set. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Emerald Ridge’s Jacqueline Foster blocks a spike by Graham Kapowsin’s Hailey Brockway during the first set. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin’s Madison Brockway dives to keep the play alive during the second set. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin’s Noelle White celebrates a point. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin’s Makenna Jackson and Madison Brockway call out a play. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin’s Hailey Brockway goes up for a spike during the second set. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin’s Madison Brockway dives to keep the play alive during the second set. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin’s Madison Brockway celebrates a point. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin’s Emily Harris returns a serve during the third set. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin’s Makenna Jackson celebrates a point. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin’s Emily Harris reacts after an official call goes against Graham Kapowsin in the third set. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin coach Loni Parks calls out to her players during the third set. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin’s Emily Harris dives to keep the play alive in the third set. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Graham Kapowsin players celebrate winning the 4A West District title. Graham-Kapowsin played Emerald Ridge in the 4A West Central District Final at Curtis High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
