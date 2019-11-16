Diabate scores 18 to carry Portland past Maine 71-62

Tahirou Diabate had 18 points as Portland topped Maine 71-62 on Saturday night.

Diabate hit 9 of 11 shots.

JoJo Walker had 13 points for Portland (3-1). Malcolm Porter added 12 points and six rebounds. Chase Adams had seven assists .

Sergio El Darwich had 21 points for the Black Bears (1-2). Andrew Fleming added 14 points and six assists. Nedeljko Prijovic had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Portland plays Portland State on the road on Wednesday. Maine plays Washington on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25