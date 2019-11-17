Freeman-Liberty lifts Valparaiso past North Dakota 74-60

Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 21 points as Valparaiso defeated North Dakota 74-60 on Sunday.

Mileek McMillan had 16 points for the Crusaders (3-1). Ben Krikke scored 11, while Nick Robinson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Marlon Stewart led the Fighting Hawks (1-2) with 17 points. De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 14 points. Filip Rebraca pitched in with 11 points and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25