Colts’ Mack hurts hand; Bengals’ Tate has scary neck injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) runs for a touchdown past Jacksonville Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Indianapolis. AP Photo

An injury to Marlon Mack did little to slow the Indianapolis Colts’ running game on Sunday.

Mack rushed 14 times for 109 yards and a touchdown before leaving with a hand injury in the third quarter of Indianapolis’ 33-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. His replacement, Jonathan Williams, had 13 carries for 106 yards, the first 100-yard game of his career.

The Colts also lost rookie cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to an ankle injury in the third quarter.

For Jacksonville, defensive end Lerentee McCray left in the first half with an injured hamstring, and tight end Josh Oliver left in the fourth quarter with a back injury.

In the Bengals’ loss at Oakland, Cincinnati wide receiver Auden Tate was carted off the field with a scary-looking neck injury after he was hit from behind by Curtis Riley. The game was delayed for several minutes while Tate was attended to on the field. He flashed a thumbs-up as he was moved off the field.

Cincinnati lost cornerback William Jackson and defensive end Carlos Dunlap to injuries in the fourth quarter as it fell to 0-10.

Phillip Dorsett caught a go-ahead touchdown pass from wide receiver Julian Edelman in the New England Patriots’ win at Philadelphia, but later suffered a head injury and left the game. For the Eagles, All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson left with a head injury in the first half.

In San Francisco’s comeback win over Arizona, 49ers defensive end Dee Ford left in the first half with a hamstring injury.

The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a goal-line stand to finish off their comeback victory over the Denver Broncos without strong safety Harrison Smith, who hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter and didn’t return. Vikings linebacker Ben Gedeon suffered a concussion in the first quarter and was done for the day.

The Broncos got a 1-yard touchdown from fullback Andy Janovich, who later hurt his elbow while being tackled at the end of a short reception and did not return.

In the Dallas’ victory at Detroit, Cowboys left tackle La’el Collins left with a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Three Lions left the game with injuries: free safety Tracy Walker (knee), specialist Jamal Agnew (ankle) and fullback Nick Bawden (knee).

Offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe was carted off the field in the third quarter of Buffalo’s win at Miami with a right ankle injury. The Bills also lost safety Siran Neal to a concussion.

Dolphins wide receiver Gary Jennings didn’t play the second half because of a shoulder injury. Miami also lost safety Bobby McCain to a shoulder injury in the third quarter and tackle Julien Davenport to a right knee injury in the fourth.

In the New York Jets’ victory over the Washington Redskins, Jets right tackle Chuma Edoga and Redskins defensive lineman Daron Payne both left with ankle injuries.

Atlanta defensive end Takk McKinley injured his shoulder on a first-half sack of Carolina quarterback Kyle Allen and did not return in the Falcons’ win over the Panthers.

Problems for the Houston Texans in their blowout loss at Baltimore began in pregame warmups, when safety Mike Adams sustained a concussion. He did not play. The Texans also lost cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. to a right foot injury and safety Justin Reed to a shoulder injury, and the Ravens took advantage of Houston’s depleted secondary as they rolled to a 41-7 win.