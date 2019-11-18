Toronto faces Charlotte, aims for 4th straight home win

Charlotte Hornets (6-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (8-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

Toronto enters a matchup with Charlotte as winners of three straight home games.

Toronto finished 36-16 in Eastern Conference play and 32-9 at home a season ago. The Raptors averaged 8.3 steals, 5.3 blocks and 14 turnovers per game last season.

Charlotte went 39-43 overall and 14-27 on the road a season ago. The Hornets averaged 110.7 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (left thumb), Serge Ibaka: out (right ankle).

Hornets Injuries: None listed.