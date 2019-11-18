Anonoby scores career-high 24, Raptors beat Hornets 132-96

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) drives as Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams (2) defends during first half NBA action in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Frank Gunn

OG Anunoby scored a career-high 24 points before being poked in the right eye for the second time in four games, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Charlotte Hornets 132-96 Monday night.

Norman Powell scored 17 points, rookie Terence Davis got all of his career-high 16 points in the fourth quarter and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 15 as the Raptors posted their biggest margin of victory of the season and remained unbeaten in five home games. They also ended a two-game skid against the Hornets.

Marvin Williams scored 14 points, Bismack Biyombo and Miles Bridges each had 13, and Devonte’ Graham 11 as Charlotte allowed its highest point total of the season and lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Fred VanVleet scored 11 points and Marc Gasol led Toronto with a season-high nine assists to help the Raptors win for the sixth time in eight meetings with the Hornets.

Siakam bounced back after shooting 6 for 24 and scoring a season-low 15 points in Saturday’s loss at Dallas, the final game in Toronto's five-game Western Conference road trip.

Anunoby made 6 of 7 attempts in the third, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, before being accidentally poked in the eye by Charlotte’s Nicolas Batum while defending a drive to the basket.

The third-year forward sat out Wednesday’s win at Portland after being jabbed in the eye by former teammate Kawhi Leonard during the first quarter of a road loss to the Clippers two days earlier. Anunoby returned to start Saturday’s loss at Dallas, scoring eight points in 32 minutes.

Anunoby went to the locker room for treatment after being poked by Batum, returning to the bench early in the fourth. The Raptors said Anunoby was available to return, but he sat out the rest of the game as Toronto maintained a comfortable lead.

Anunoby briefly wore protective glasses following an incident last season but has not worn them this season.

Toronto outscored Charlotte 32-18 in the third, when the Raptors made 7 of 12 attempts from 3-point range.

Siakam scored eight points and Powell had seven as the Raptors opened a 26-18 lead with 1:40 left in the first quarter. Charlotte closed the quarter with a 7-0 run as Toronto missed three straight shots and turned the ball over twice. Graham scored eight points in the opening quarter.

Hollis-Jefferson scored 13 points in the second and Siakam had six as the Raptors overcame a 14-point quarter from Williams to lead 60-56 at halftime.

Toronto shot 5 for 21 on 3-pointers in the first half but made five straight from long range to begin the third, taking an 80-64 lead with 6:40 to go in the quarter. Anunoby hit three straight and VanVleet drained the final two before Hornets coach James Borrego called timeout.

Charlotte turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions after the stoppage. Powell fed Siakam for an alley-oop dunk on the first, then added a dunk of his own on the second to put the Raptors up 20, 84-64.

Anunoby scored 16 points in the third, two shy of Charlotte’s team total, as Toronto took a 92-74 lead to the fourth.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Williams made all four of his field goal attempts in the second, including three from long range. ... Charlotte finished with 20 turnovers, one shy of its season-worst mark. The Hornerts allowed 39 points off turnovers.

Raptors: F Stanley Johnson (left groin strain stress reaction) was inactive. Toronto recalled F Oshae Brissett from the G-League. ... Toronto is one of five NBA teams without a home loss this season. The others are Utah (6-0 at home), Boston (5-0), Miami (5-0), and Philadelphia (4-0). ... The Raptors recorded a season-high 40 assists. ... Anunoby’s previous career-high was 22 points, set against Washington on Feb. 13, 2019. ... Chris Boucher scored 11 points and had a season-high 11 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

Raptors: Host Orlando on Wednesday night.