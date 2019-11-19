Hurricanes visit the Blackhawks after overtime victory

Carolina Hurricanes (12-7-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (9-7-4, fifth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits the Chicago Blackhawks after the Hurricanes beat Minnesota 4-3 in overtime.

The Blackhawks are 6-3-2 at home. Chicago has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 80% of opponent chances.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Hurricanes are 5-4-1 on the road. Carolina is sixth in the league recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.0 assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 26, Carolina won 4-0. Andrei Svechnikov scored a team-high two goals for the Hurricanes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane has recorded 26 total points while scoring 11 goals and collecting 15 assists for the Blackhawks. Jonathan Toews has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Dougie Hamilton leads the Hurricanes with a plus-11 in 20 games played this season. Svechnikov has scored eight goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.