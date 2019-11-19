Nets’ Irving to miss 3rd straight game with shoulder injury

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks down at the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Salt Lake City. AP Photo

Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving will miss a third straight game with a right shoulder injury.

The Nets said Tuesday that the All-Star guard wouldn’t play Wednesday when they host Charlotte.

Brooklyn beat Chicago on Saturday in its first game without Irving, but lost Monday to Indiana in its return home after a five-game road trip.

The Nets are also without their other starting guard, as Caris LeVert had surgery on his right thumb.