Buffen, Tyree double up to send Ole Miss past Seattle 65-52

Mississippi guard Breein Tyree (4) scores against Seattle guard Morgan Means, left, and forward Myles Carter during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Oxford, Miss. Bruce Newman

KJ Buffen and Breein Tyree scored 13 and 10 points, respectively and Mississippi was never seriously threatened Tuesday as the Rebels defeated Seattle 65-52.

Ole Miss (4-0) led 30-17 at halftime and by as many as 28 points, the final time on a jumper by Luis Rodriguez, for a 52-24 lead with 11:09 left. Buffen had a game-high eight rebounds, while Tyree added a game-high five assists.

Terrell Brown scored 17 points for Seattle (2-4), 10 in the second half, but the Redhawks struggled offensively, shooting 16 of 56 (28.6%) from the field and 4 of 17 (23.5%) from 3-point range. Ole Miss out rebounded the Redhawks 39-31.

Ole Miss shot 21 of 49 (43%) from the field, including a 1-for-10 stretch in the final four minutes after the issue had been decided. The Rebels finished 4 of 17 (23.5%) from the 3-point line and a season-best 19 of 22 (8.46%) from the free throw line.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

BIG PICTURE

Seattle: The Redhawks managed only two field goals, 2-of-18 shooting, during a 12-minute stretch in the first half that settled the issue.

Physically, Jim Hayford's club did not appear over matched and has a solid inside-outside combination with 6-foot-9 Myles Carter and Brown, the offensive leader in every statistical category.

Ole Miss: The Rebels have put together decisive scoring spurts in each of their four season-opening wins at home. This time it was a 21-5 run, highlighted by Tyree and reserve freshman guard Austin Crowley, that built an insurmountable 30-14 lead. Ole Miss has been impressive in racing to a 4-0 start, but the non-conference schedule increases in difficulty immediately with three consecutive road games.

UP NEXT

Seattle: The Redhawks face Bucknell in the NIT Season Tip-Off on in Orlando, Fla. on Monday.

Ole Miss: Visits No. 16 Memphis on Saturday.