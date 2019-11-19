Gibson scores 20 to lead North Texas past NC A&T 80-60

Umoja Gibson had 20 points as North Texas routed North Carolina A&T 80-60 on Tuesday night.

James Reese and Jamion Hamlet had 13 points apiece for North Texas (2-3) and Deng Geu scored 11.

Ronald Jackson had 15 points for the Aggies (1-4) and Tyrone Lyons added 12 points.

North Texas plays Rhode Island on Friday. N.C. A&T plays Nicholls State on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25