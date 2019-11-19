Nelson’s OT goal lifts streaking Islanders over Penguins 5-4

New York Islanders' Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with Anthony Beauvillier after getting the game-winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. The Islanders won 5-4. AP Photo

Brock Nelson’s second goal of the game 2:55 into overtime capped a frantic comeback to lift the New York Islanders over the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 Tuesday night to extend their points streak to 15 games.

The Islanders trailed by two late in the third period before goals by Josh Bailey and Ryan Pulock in the final 4:29 of regulation forced overtime. Nelson won it when he fired a shot at Matt Murray that trickled to the goaltender’s right. Nelson tapped the rebound into the open net for his sixth goal of the season.

Anthony Beauvillier added his seventh for the Islanders, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots as New York improved to 14-0-1 in its last 15 games.

Brandon Tanev scored twice for Pittsburgh. Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist and Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins. Murray finished with 37 saves.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

BRUINS 5, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — David Pastrnak and Matt Grzelcyk scored two goals apiece, and Brad Marchand added three assists to lead Boston over New Jersey.

Tuukka Rask made 25 saves and New Jersey native Connor Clifton added a goal as the Bruins beat the Devils for the eighth time in nine meetings.

Blake Coleman scored for New Jersey, which was looking for its first three-game winning streak since December 2018. Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves in starting for the 12th time in 14 games.

BLUE JACKETS 5, CANADIENS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois had two goals and an assist, rookie Emil Bemstrom added a goal and an assist, and Columbus beat Montreal.

Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 shots for his eighth win as Columbus improved to 8-8-4. Eric Robinson and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Armia had the goals for the Canadiens. Carey Price stopped 21 shots in his first loss since Nov. 2 as Montreal fell to 11-6-4.

WILD 4, SABRES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Zach Parise scored twice, Alex Stalock made 30 saves and Minnesota beat Buffalo.

Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist, and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild, who improved to 4-2-1 in their last seven.

Brandon Montour scored for the Sabres and Linus Ullmark stopped 22 shots. Buffalo is on a 1-6-2 skid and battling injuries at the forward position following 9-2-1 start.

SENATORS 4, RED WINGS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist, and Ottawa held on to beat Detroit.

John Gabriel Pageau and Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa. Anders Nilsson made 35 saves, including 15 in the third period when the Senators were outshot 16-3. The Senators scored three goals in a 5:22 span in the second period to take a 4-2 lead.

Valtteri Filppula had a goal and an assist, and Robby Fabbri and Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit, which ended a five-game point streak (3-0-2). Defenseman Filip Hronek had two assists and Jonathan Bernier stopped 29 shots.

PANTHERS 5, FLYERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov and Brett Connolly each had a goal and an assist to lift Florida over Philadelphia.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Colton Sceviour and Mike Hoffman also scored and Evgenii Dadonov had two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 35 shots. The Panthers are 6-2-1 in their past nine games.

Morgan Frost scored a goal in his first NHL game and Travis Sanheim also scored for the Flyers, who have lost four straight. Carter Hart allowed four goals on 18 shots before being pulled midway through the second period. Brian Elliott stopped seven shots.