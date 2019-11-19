Delaire scores career-high 21 in Stanford’s win over UMES

Jaiden Delaire scored a career-high 21 points, Oscar da Silva added 16 points, and Stanford beat Maryland Eastern Shore 76-55 in the team’s first ever meeting Tuesday night.

Spencer Jones added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, for the Cardinal (5-0), who are off to their best start in eight years. Tyrell Terry netted 10 points.

Canaan Bartley scored 10 points for the Hawks (0-5), who faced their second Power 5 Conference opponent of the season.

Jones is 16 of 30 from the 3-point line this season and 16 of 34 from the field.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Eastern Shore opened the second half by outscoring Stanford 13-3 but it wasn’t enough to cut into a sizeable deficit.

Stanford has allowed 65 points or fewer in all five games, its best stretch in nearly five years.

The Hawks made their first field goal eight minutes into the contest, by which time they were down by 11 points and that’s about the best it ever got. Bartley scored on a layup following a Stanford turnover.

Delaire hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining to give the Cardinal a 46-16 edge at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Shore: The Hawks have lost all five games by double-digits, twice by 30 or more. They’re coming off a 7-25 season. Bruce Guy went into the game as the team’s leading scorer at 9.3 points per game. Four players average at least six points.

Stanford: The Cardinal won their first five games for the first time since 2011 and have a game remaining on its season-opening six-game homestand. Tyrell Terry became the first freshman to reach double figures in scoring in his first four games since former NBA player Josh Childress did it in 2001.

UP NEXT

Eastern Shore: The Hawks travel to play Oklahoma on Thursday.

Stanford: The Cardinal hosts William & Mary on Thursday.