Brooklyn hosts Charlotte in conference matchup

Charlotte Hornets (6-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (5-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

Eastern Conference foes Brooklyn and Charlotte face off.

Brooklyn went 42-40 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Nets averaged 6.6 steals, 4.1 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.

Charlotte went 39-43 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Hornets averaged 110.7 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point distance last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Nets Injuries: Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Hornets Injuries: None listed.