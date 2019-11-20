Minnesota and Utah square off for conference matchup

Utah Jazz (8-5, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

Utah takes on Minnesota for a Western Conference matchup.

Minnesota went 36-46 overall and 22-30 in Western Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Timberwolves averaged 17.4 points off of turnovers, 15.1 second chance points and 35.2 bench points last season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Utah finished 50-32 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Jazz averaged 26.0 assists per game on 40.4 made field goals last season.

Minnesota and Utah square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 112-102 on Nov. 18. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota to the win with 29 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Timberwolves Injuries: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (illness), Josh Okogie: day to day (knee), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jake Layman: day to day (left foot soreness).

Jazz Injuries: Ed Davis: out (leg).