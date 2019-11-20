UNC-Asheville goes up against St. Andrews Presbyterian

St. Andrews Presbyterian vs. UNC-Asheville (2-2)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will be taking on the Knights of Division II St. Andrews Presbyterian. UNC-Asheville is coming off a 79-49 win at home against Brevard College in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Tajion Jones has averaged 15.3 points to lead the way for the Bulldogs. LJ Thorpe is also a primary contributor, with 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.TRIPLES FOR TAJION: Through four games, UNC-Asheville's Tajion Jones has connected on 41.7 percent of the 24 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also shooting 77.8 percent from the free throw line this season.

PREVIOUSLY: UNC-Asheville put up 87 points and won by 40 over St. Andrews Presbyterian when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC-Asheville went 0-12 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs put up 54.6 points per contest across those 12 games.

