Ingram leads Pelicans past Suns 124-121

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram brings the ball up during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Phoenix. AP Photo

Brandon Ingram scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and JJ Redick scored 26 points, leading the New Orleans Pelicans to a 124-121 win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

Jrue Holiday had 23 points and nine assists for the Pelicans, who earned their third straight win. E’Twaun Moore added a season-high 19 points.

Ingram's drive and strong finish at the rim while being fouled helped New Orleans open a 122-115 lead with 1:25 to play.

Holiday missed two free throws with 0.5 seconds to play, giving the Suns a chance to tie after a quick timeout. But the Suns couldn't get a good shot up.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led Phoenix with 25 points in its third consecutive loss. Devin Booker had 19 for the short-handed Suns, who were without starting center Aron Baynes and starting point guard Ricky Rubio.