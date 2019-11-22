Jadeveon Clowney ‘off campus’ for treatment, yet signs are he’ll play; Seahawks make moves

Jadeveon Clowney has been everywhere this week—except with the Seahawks’ defense.

The team’s top pass rusher has been behind a table and microphones talking about how much he has enjoyed his three months in Seattle. He said Wednesday he hasn’t given a thought to his contract ending after this season.

He spent the last two practice afternoons Thursday and Friday away from team headquarters. He’s been getting treatment on knee and hip injuries.

That is why Clowney is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday at Philadelphia.

“He’s questionable at this point with a sore hip,” coach Pete Carroll said following Friday’s practice. “He had a little off-campus treatment today.

“We’ll see how he is on game day.”

Where exactly have Clowney’s treatments been this week?

“Off campus,” the former USC coach repeated, without elaboration.

The Seahawks left for Philadelphia later Friday afternoon. Clowney was traveling separately and was scheduled to meet the team there, Carroll said.

Clowney is coming off a bye week, suggesting his hip must have been really bothering him after his last game. That was Nov. 11, when the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end dominated the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive line. Clowney had a sack. He had five of Seattle’s season-high 10 quarterback hits. He forced a fumble. He recovered a fumble.

He thoroughly terrorized Jimmy Garoppolo and the Niners, the last undefeated team in the NFL.

Clowney turned what had been the Seahawks’ potentially fatal flaw—their weak pass rush—into the decisive factor in their overtime win at San Francisco. That performance, after nine uneven games, is perhaps the largest reason why the Seahawks (8-2) are in control of their fate for the NFC West division title entering the game at the Eagles (5-5).

So how did Clowney get hurt while being so dominant against the Niners?

“Something he felt in the game. It came out of the game,” Carroll said Friday. “He left with a little something.

“We’re just checking him out, making sure he’s OK.”

One sign Clowney is going to play Sunday: the Seahawks made him available for cameras and interviews Wednesday. They typically keep players unlikely to play in that week’s game because of injury issues off limits to the media.

As Carroll has been saying all week, top wide receiver Tyler Lockett is ready to play Sunday. He was officially listed as limited in Friday’s light practice, but he’s not even listed on the injury report for the game.

Lockett spent two nights in a Bay Area hospital following the 49ers game because of severely contused shin.

“Yeah, he did well at practice yesterday and today,” Carroll said. “He’s ready to go.”

The coach said Lockett could do punt returning as usual against the Eagles.

Special-teams mainstay Neiko Thorpe is questionable for Sunday’s game with a groin injury.

Tight end Luke Willson is doubtful because of a strained hamstring.

The Seahawks put 10th-year veteran tight end Ed Dickson back on injured reserve, ending his season, and promoted backup tight end Tyrone Swoopes off the practice squad.

Seattle activated the 32-year-old Dickson off IR Wednesday. He had one full day of practice. It revealed the knee on which he had surgery in August is not ready to play on. So the second season of his three-year contract is over.

“We stepped up his work in the first couple days knowing that we were earnestly working to get ready. He’s just not ready,” Carroll said. “It’s unfortunate and I feel bad for him and all, but it’s just the right thing to do. He’s not ready to play yet. He was ready to get back to practice. He did that. When we pushed it up, you could just tell.

“We had to move him back to IR. The only way we could get him, we had to activate him on Wednesday to make him available. We had a good day’s work and you could tell. I sat with him and talked about it and talked through it. He understood. He could tell. He doesn’t quite feel as ready as he needs to be.”

So the Seahawks will continue on with Jacob Hollister as their number-one tight end, a month after he came off the practice squad. That was after Will Dissly went on injured reserve with a season-ending torn Achilles tendon.

Hollister, the 240-pound former high-school quarterback in Bend, Ore., Seattle acquired this spring in a trade of a late-round pick to New England, had six catches on eight targets by Russell Wilson with a touchdown in the win at San Francisco.

“We’re really fired up about Jake,” Carroll said. “Jake needed a chance to show up. He has always been with us a tremendous worker. He’s fast. Got really good speed for the tight end spot. His natural ability just has come through. We’re thrilled that he’s making the plays he’s making and we’re using him as we are. He’s still participating in the special teams, as well.

“He’s really doing a great job. I’m really fired up about it.”

