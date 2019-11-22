Childress, Sarr lead Wake Forest past Davidson 82-70

Brandon Childress had 18 points and seven assists, Olivier Sarr added 15 points and 12 rebounds off the bench and Wake Forest defeated Davidson 82-70 Friday night in a neutral-site game.

Isaiah Mucius added 11 points and 10 rebounds and Andrien White had 11 points as the Demon Deacons (3-2) held Davidson to 28% shooting from 3-point range.

Sarr was the difference in the decisive second half that saw the Demon Deacons push a 32-29 halftime lead to 24. Davidson never mounted a threat in the second half.

Wake Forest broke open a tight game with a 15-4 run to open the second half behind a barrage of the 3-pointers from Childress, White and Mucius while Sarr dominated inside. At one point Sarr grabbed an offensive rebound, scored and drew the foul, causing the 7-foot center to clench his fists, tip back his head and scream at the ceiling.

Kellan Grady had 20 points and Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 17 for Davidson (2-3), which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

The Wildcats never seem to play well at the Spectrum Center, home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, falling to 1-7 in the arena

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: This was a bit of redemption after losing to Charlotte 67-65 in overtime on Sunday. Sarr didn’t start but you have to wonder how long that will last. He was extremely difficult to stop in the paint and brought energy on the glass.

Davidson: The Wildcats received some votes as a preseason top 25 team, but they are off to a disappointing start with three losses in five games and Bob McKillop may need to mix up his lineup. The Wildcats aren’t shooting the 3 as well as they have in the past and aren’t attacking the hole enough.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Travel to Anaheim, California to face Charleston in the first round of the Wooden Legacy.

Davidson: Face Marquette Thursday night as part of the Orlando Invite.