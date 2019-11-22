Huskies pull away from Montana in second half 73-56

Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) is called for a foul; as he grabs a rebound over Montana Grizzlies forward Kyle Owens (0) during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Montana Grizzlies in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) is fouled as he puts up a shot during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Montana Grizzlies in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (4) is could as he attempts a dunk during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Montana Grizzlies in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (4) is fouled by Montana Grizzlies guard Timmy Falls (1) during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Montana Grizzlies in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Sam Timmins (14) and Montana Grizzlies guard Sayeed Pridgett (4) fight for a loose ball during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Montana Grizzlies in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (4) puts up a shot as he’s fouled during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Montana Grizzlies in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (4) is fouled as he dunks during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Montana Grizzlies in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) puts up a shot during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Montana Grizzlies in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Sam Timmins (14) drives to the basket during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Montana Grizzlies in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Washington Huskies head coach Mike Hopkins calls out to players during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Montana Grizzlies in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) drives to the basket during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Montana Grizzlies in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) puts up a shot during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Montana Grizzlies in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) puts up a shot during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the Montana Grizzlies in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Hameir Wright (13) reacts after shooting a three-point-shot during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the Montana Grizzlies in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
