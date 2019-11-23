Indiana St. squares off against Air Force

Air Force (2-4) vs. Indiana State (1-4)

Gateway Christian Academy, Bimini, Bahamas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State goes up against Air Force in a non-conference matchup. Air Force came up short in a 69-63 game to Duquesne in its last outing. Indiana State is coming off a 72-60 win over Loyola Marymount in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Indiana State's Jordan Barnes has averaged 15 points and 4.4 rebounds while Tyreke Key has put up 15.4 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Falcons, Lavelle Scottie has averaged 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while A.J. Walker has put up 12.5 points.LIKEABLE LAVELLE: Scottie has connected on 21.1 percent of the 19 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 15 over the last five games. He's also converted 68.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Falcons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Sycamores. Indiana State has 37 assists on 69 field goals (53.6 percent) across its previous three contests while Air Force has assists on 37 of 61 field goals (60.7 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Indiana State has averaged only 68.2 points per game over its last five games. The Sycamores are giving up 76 points per game over that stretch.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25