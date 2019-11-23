Barrie leads Maple Leafs past Avalanche 5-3

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Tyson Barrie (94) celebrate with the bench after his goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Denver. AP Photo

Tyson Barrie had a goal and an assist in his return to Colorado, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-3 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday night.

Auston Matthews also had a goal and an assist as Toronto earned its second straight win since Sheldon Keefe took over after Mike Babcock was fired Wednesday. Keefe coached the Maple Leafs to a 3-1 win at Arizona on Thursday night.

Nicholas Shore, Zach Hyman and Kasperi Kapanen also scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen had 34 saves.

Barrie, who was traded to the Maple Leafs in July, got a warm reception from fans during a timeout in the first period. The defenseman spent seven-plus seasons with the Avalanche and left as the franchise leader in goals (75), assists (232) and points (307) at his position.

Nazem Kadri, who was sent to Colorado in the deal, had two assists against his former team.

The Maple Leafs recovered after Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon scored 31 seconds into the game.

Shore tied it midway through the first period. Matthews put Toronto in front 67 seconds later, and Barrie gave the Maple Leafs a two-goal lead with his second goal in as many games at 13:22.

Kapanen capped the eight-minute surge with his seventh of the season at 17:36.

That chased Philipp Grubauer, who allowed four goals on 15 shots. Pavel Francouz had 12 saves in relief.

The Avalanche crept back into the game with goals from Andre Burakovsky in the second period and Valeri Nichushkin in the third to make it 4-3. Nichushkin's goal was his first since March 4, 2016, when he was with Dallas, a span on 92 games.

NOTES: Avalanche LW Tyson Jost returned to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury. Colorado assigned F Jayson Megna to the minors. ... Toronto C Alexander Kerfoot played his first game against Colorado since the Avalanche traded him to the Maple Leafs in the Barrie deal.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Play at Detroit on Wednesday night.

Avalanche: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.