Cockburn’s double-double powers Illinois past Hampton 120-71

Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu scored 20 points apiece and Illinois beat Hampton 120-71 on Saturday night.

Cockburn also grabbed 13 rebounds and is the only freshman in the country with five double-doubles through six games.

Alan Griffin and Andres Feliz each added 19 points for Illinois (5-1). Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 14 points.

Jermaine Marrow led Hampton (3-2) with 22 points. Benjamin Stanley added 20 for the Pirates.

Illinois took the lead at the outset on two Cockburn free throws followed by his massive dunk after a Pirates turnover.

Illinois had no turnovers at the half and led 62-31. The Illini finished with nine turnovers to the Pirates 16.

Illinois’ 120 points were its most since scoring 121 against Chicago State in December 1993. Illinois shot 45 of 70 from the field for 64%, its best shooting percentage since 2011.

Hampton was 28 of 64 (38%) from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Hampton: It was a learning experience for a Hampton team that isn’t nearly as bad as this score might indicate. But the Pirates were outgunned from the beginning and never challenged Illinois for the lead.

Illinois: It was the best overall game, offensively and defensively, in coach Brad Underwood’s three seasons.

UP NEXT

Hampton: Travels to San Francisco on Tuesday.

Illinois: Hosts Lindenwood on Tuesday, the fourth of a five-game homestand. The Illini play five of their next six games at the State Farm Center.