Bethel’s season ends with loss to Kennewick 28-27

Bethel’s Kekoa Visperas dives to the pylon for a touchdown during the third quarter. Bethel played Kennewick in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Kennewick’s Myles Mayovsky is tackled during the third quarter. Bethel played Kennewick in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Bethel’s Peter Latu is tackled by Kennewick’s Simeon Howard during the fourth quarter. Bethel played Kennewick in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Bethel’s Noah Fasavalu, Davauntae Holden, and Krystopher Collins celebrate a turnover during the fourth quarter. Bethel played Kennewick in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Bethel’s Kekoa Visperas is tackled during the fourth quarter. Bethel played Kennewick in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Kennewick’s Cody LaFontaine intercepts a pass intended for Bethel’s Peter Latu during the fourth quarter. Bethel played Kennewick in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Kennewick’s Elijah Tanner runs after a catch during the fourth quarter. Bethel played Kennewick in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Bethel’s Puka Sokimi recovers an onside kick during the fourth quarter. Bethel played Kennewick in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Bethel’s Tre Davis reacts after the game. Bethel played Kennewick in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
A Bethel player is comforted after the game. Bethel played Kennewick in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Bethel’s Peter Latu can’t hang onto the ball as he’s hit by Kennewick’s Simeon Howard on the final play of the game. Bethel played Kennewick in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Kennewick players celebrate as time expires. Bethel played Kennewick in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Kennewick players celebrate as time expires. Bethel played Kennewick in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Bethel’s Will Latu takes a moment after the game. Bethel played Kennewick in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
