NFL Today, Week 12

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. The Rams (6-4) welcome the high-scoring Ravens for the L.A. Coliseum’s first Monday night game since LA’s epic 54-51 win over the Chiefs last season. ... Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, acquired in a trade with the Rams on Oct. 15, has two interception returns for TDs with Baltimore (8-2). ... Rams safety Eric Weddle played three seasons with Baltimore through last year. Weddle is second on the LA defense with 72 tackles and is the longest-tenured starter in the Rams’ secondary after two trades and John Johnson’s season-ending injury. ... The Ravens’ six-game winning streak is the longest current run in the NFL and the team’s best since 2000, when they won their first Super Bowl. ... The Ravens have won four straight games by 14 points or more.

___

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

STARS

Passing

— Sam Darnold, Jets, was 20 for 29 for 315 yards and two touchdowns in New York’s 34-3 rout of Oakland.

— Baker Mayfield, Browns, was 24 for 34 for 327 yards and three touchdowns and an interception in Cleveland’s 41-24 win over Miami.

— Drew Brees, Saints, was 30 for 39 for 311 yards and three touchdowns and an interception in New Orleans’ 34-31 win over Carolina.

— Jameis Winston, Buccaneers, finished 18 for 28 for 313 yards and three touchdowns and two interceptions in Tampa Bay’s 35-22 win over Atlanta.

— Kyle Allen, Panthers, finished 23 for 36 for 256 yards and three touchdowns in Carolina’s 34-31 loss to New Orleans.

___

Rushing

— Derrick Henry, Titans, had 19 carries for 159 yards and two touchdowns in Tennessee’s 42-20 rout of Jacksonville. In the third quarter, Henry had rushing touchdowns of 74 and 7 yards in a 16-second span and became the first player since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (two touchdowns in 15 seconds in Week 10, 2006) to score two touchdowns within a 20-second span in a game.

— Rashaad Penny, Seahawks, had 14 carries for 128 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown, in Seattle’s 17-9 win over Philadelphia.

— Nick Chubb, Browns, finished with 21 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland’s 41-24 win over Miami.

— Devin Singletary, Bills, had 21 carries for 106 yards in Buffalo’s 20-3 win over Denver.

___

Receiving

— Chris Godwin, Buccaneers, had seven receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s 35-22 win over Atlanta.

— Michael Thomas and Jared Cook, Saints. Thomas had 10 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown and Cook added six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 34-31 win over Carolina.

— Jarvis Landry, Browns, had 10 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland’s 41-24 win over Miami, his former team.

— A.J. Brown, Titans, had four catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee’s 42-20 win over Jacksonville.

— Allen Robinson, Bears, had six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in Chicago’s 19-14 win over the New York Giants.

— D.J. Moore, Panthers, had six catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns in Carolina’s 34-31 loss to New Orleans.

— Tyler Boyd, Bengals, had five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown in Cincinnati’s 16-10 loss to Pittsburgh.

___

Special Teams

— Steven Sims Jr. and Dustin Hopkins, Redskins. Sims returned a kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown and Hopkins was 4 for 4 on field goals, including a winning 39-yarder in the final minute of Washington’s 19-16 win over Detroit.

— Wil Lutz, Saints, was 2 for 2 on field goals, including a winning 33-yarder as time expired in New Orleans’ 34-31 win over Carolina.

— Chris Boswell, Steelers, was 3 for 3 on field goals in Pittsburgh’s 16-10 win over Cincinnati.

___

Defense

— Joe Schobert and Sheldon Richardson, Browns. Schobert had two interceptions for the second consecutive week and Richardson added two sacks and a forced fumble in a 41-24 win over Miami. Schobert became the sixth linebacker in league history to have two interceptions in consecutive games.

— Brian Poole, Jets, returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown in New York’s 34-3 win over Oakland.

— Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers, returned a fumble 6 yards for a touchdown in Tampa Bay’s 35-22 win over Atlanta.

— Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles, had two sacks in Philadelphia’s 17-9 loss to Seattle.

— Shaq Lawson, Bills, had two sacks in Buffalo’s 20-3 win over Denver.

— Devin White, Buccaneers, had two sacks in Tampa Bay’s 35-22 win over Atlanta.

___

MILESTONES

The New England Patriots defeated the Dallas Cowboys 13-9 and improved to 10-1 on the season. The Patriots have won at least 10 games in 17 consecutive seasons going back to 2003 and surpassed the San Francisco 49ers (16 seasons from 1983-98) for the most consecutive seasons with at least 10 victories. ... Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans joined Hall of Famer Randy Moss as the only players to begin their careers with six straight seasons of at least 1,000 yards receiving. ... The Seahawks remain undefeated on the road in six games for the first time in franchise history after topping the Eagles 17-9. Seattle’s Russell Wilson is the first QB in NFL history to start his career with eight straight winning seasons. Wilson has started all 136 games since his rookie season, including 13 in the playoffs. ... The Buffalo Bills topped the Denver Broncos 20-3 and improved to 8-3 to match their best record through 11 games since Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly’s final season in 1996. ... Buffalo running back Frank Gore had 65 rushing yards. Gore, who has 15,289 rushing yards, surpassed Hall of Famer Barry Sanders (15,269 rushing yards) for the third-most rushing yards in NFL history. Only Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726) have more. ... Jets tight end Ryan Griffin, who signed to a three-year contract extension Saturday night, has a career-high five touchdown catches this season after catching a 1-yarder in a 34-3 win over Oakland.

___

STREAKS & STATS

The Steelers topped Cincinnati 16-10 and earned their 10th straight win over the Bengals (0-11), who are the only winless team in the NFL and set franchise records for worst start and longest losing streak (13). Every other NFL team has at least two wins this season. ... The Cleveland Browns extended their winning streak to three games with a 41-24 win over Miami. ... The New York Jets extended their winning streak to three games with a 34-3 rout of Oakland. It’s the Jets’ first three-game winning streak in more than two years. ... The Redskins snapped a four-game skid with a 19-16 victory over Detroit and won their first game at home in 13 months. The Lions’ loss was their fourth in a row. ... The Giants dropped their seventh straight and clinched their third losing season in a row with a 19-14 loss to Chicago. ... The Panthers dropped their third straight with a 34-31 loss to the Saints. ... Jacksonville lost its third straight, the past two since Nick Foles returned to the lineup as the Jaguars fell 42-20 to the Titans.

___

SIDELINED

Carson Wentz walked out of the locker room with his right hand bandaged in ice after the Philadelphia Eagles’ 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the latest setback in a difficult season for the Philly QB. Wentz injured his throwing hand, or possibly his thumb, when he tried to tackle a defensive lineman after he lost a fumble on a muffed handoff in the third quarter. He had X-rays in the locker room that showed no serious damage. After he re-entered the game, Wentz shook his hand in apparent pain on several throws. ... The left side of the Saints’ offensive line ran into more problems when left tackle Terron Armstead departed in the first half of New Orleans’ victory over Carolina with an apparent leg injury. The Saints already were without left guard Andrus Peat, who normally slides over to tackle when Armstead is out, so Patrick Omameh subbed in at tackle next to guard Nick Easton, who was filling in at left guard. Two Panthers players also appeared to suffer leg injuries in the first half: defensive tackle Dontari Poe and guard Greg Van Roten.

___

SPEAKING

“You ever been on a boat that’s sinking? It’s not happy. It’s not pleasant. It’s adversity. It’s football. You’ve got to respond to adversity. We didn’t do a good enough job as coaches rallying our troops today.” — Raiders coach Jon Gruden after his team’s 34-3 loss to the Jets.

___

“I was so hype I think I broke a water bottle. I look up and we were in victory (formation) and said, ‘Oh, I thought the game was over with already.’ But I'll get it next time.” — Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins who missed the final snap of his team’s 19-16 win because he was taking a selfie with a fan who was in the first row. Backup Case Keenum went on the field to kneel down and run out the clock in Washington’s second win of the season.