No. 25 Washington defeats San Diego 88-69

Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) dunks during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Toreros in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (4) shoots over San Diego Toreros guard Braun Hartfield (1) during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Toreros in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) puts up a shot over San Diego Toreros forward Alex Floresca (15) during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Toreros in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
San Diego Toreros center Vladimir Pinchuk (40) blocks a shot by Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Toreros in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) puts up a shot during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Toreros in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) throws down a dunk during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Toreros in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) dunks during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Toreros in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) dunks during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Toreros in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Isaiah Stewart (33) throws down a dunk during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Toreros in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (4) shoots during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Toreros in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
San Diego Toreros guard Noel Coleman (3) reacts after being hit in the face during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Toreros in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Nate Roberts (1) puts up a shot over San Diego Toreros forward Jared Rodriguez (20) during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Toreros in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
San Diego Toreros head coach Sam School calls out to his players during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Toreros in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Nahziah Carter (11) drives to the hoop during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Toreros in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
San Diego Toreros center Vladimir Pinchuk (40) during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Toreros in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Washington Huskies forward Jaden McDaniels (4) reacts after landing awkwardly during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Toreros in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Washington Huskies guard Quade Green (55) drives to the hoop during the first half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Toreros in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Washington Huskies center Bryan Penn-Johnson (23) makes his way to the basket during the second half. The Washington Huskies played the San Diego Toreros in a NCAA basketball game at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
