New York hosts Minnesota after Lemieux’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (9-11-3, seventh in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (10-9-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Minnesota Wild after Brendan Lemieux scored two goals in the Rangers' 6-5 victory over the Canadiens.

The Rangers are 6-4-2 on their home ice. New York is seventh in the NHL recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.9 assists.

The Wild have gone 4-10-1 away from home. Minnesota has scored 15 power-play goals, converting on 18.8% of chances.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has recorded 27 total points while scoring 12 goals and collecting 15 assists for the Rangers. Ryan Strome has totaled two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Eric Staal leads the Wild with 17 points, scoring seven goals and registering 10 assists. Zach Parise has totaled five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-2-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 5.3 penalties and 15.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Rangers Injuries: Mika Zibanejad: day to day (upper body), Marc Staal: out (ankle).

Wild Injuries: Marcus Foligno: out (lower body).