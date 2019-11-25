Bob Davie to step aside as coach at New Mexico

Bob Davie has agreed to step aside as New Mexico’s coach at the end of the season, ending an uneven eight-season tenure with the Lobos.

Davie and athletic director Eddie Nuñez announced Monday that the former Notre Dame coach will step down after Saturday’s game against Utah State, calling it a mutual decision.

“After meeting with coach Davie this morning, we both agree that the time has come for a new direction for our football program," Nuñez said in a statement. "I'm appreciative of the work that coach Davie has done at UNM."

New Mexico is 2-9 this season and has lost its last eight games.

Davie is 35-63 at New Mexico but twice guided the Lobos to bowl games and earned New Mexico’s first bowl victory in 10 years.