Flynn, Wetzell lead SDSU to 62-49 win over Tennessee State

Malachi Flynn scored 11 points and Yanni Wetzell added 10 for streaky San Diego State, which beat Tennessee State 62-49 Monday night to remain undefeated.

The Aztecs are 6-0 for the first time since 2010-11, when Kawhi Leonard led them to a 20-0 start and into the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history.

Flynn hit a big 3-pointer in the closing minute to reach double digits. Wetzell scored in double digits in three straight games for the first time in his career. He hit two more of his sweet post-up hook shots, the first one to open scoring and the second one early in the second half.

Matt Mitchell and Trey Pulliam keyed a 9-0 run midway through the second half to give the Aztecs the lead for good.

With the score tied at 31, Mitchell made a three throw and a three-point play, and Pulliam hit a runner in the key and converted a three-point play as the Aztecs surged to a 40-31 lead.

The Tigers rattled off consecutive baskets by Michael Littlejohn, Shakem Johnson and Mark Freeman to pull within four.

San Diego State then got hot again, with Flynn and Adam Seiko hitting 3-point shots and Wetzell making a fast-break layup to push the lead to 48-37.

Mitchell finished with nine points. SDSU shot only 35.7%, including just 30% in the first half.

Littlejohn scored 21 for Tennessee State (3-3).

The Tigers outscored SDSU 13-4 in the final nine minutes of the first half.

SDSU led 21-10 after Nathan Mensah’s layup and then went the rest of the half without making a field goal.

The Tigers pulled back into it and took a 22-21 lead on Mark Freeman’s 3-pointer with 3:45 left. Ben Kone hit the first of two free throws before the Aztecs closed the half with two free throws by Wetzell and KJ Feagin to take a 25-23 lead.

This was an unbracketed game in the Las Vegas Invitational. Both teams will head to Las Vegas to play in different brackets.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee State: The Tigers were coming off a 72-57 loss at Texas Tech in which they trailed by just three points at halftime.

San Diego State: The Aztecs need to pick up their game if they’re going to come away with at least one win from their trip to Las Vegas. They play Creighton on Thursday night, with the winner to face the winner of the No. 12 Texas Tech-Iowa game on Friday night. SDSU won at BYU on Nov. 9 and also plays Utah in Los Angeles on De. 21. The Aztecs are looking for good results from those four games in order to improve their chances of an at-large NCAA Tournament bid if they don’t win the Mountain West Conference tournament.

UP NEXT

Tennessee State plays Cal Poly on Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas.

San Diego State plays Creighton on Thursday night in the main bracket of the Las Vegas Invitational.