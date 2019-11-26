Portland St. visits UCSB

Portland State (2-3) vs. UC Santa Barbara (2-3)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State and UC Santa Barbara both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of big victories this past Saturday. UC Santa Barbara earned an 88-69 home win over Menlo, while Portland State won 91-76 at San Jose State.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: UC Santa Barbara's Amadou Sow, Max Heidegger and Jaquori McLaughlin have combined to account for 57 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Gauchos points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Holland Woods has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Portland State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Portland State's Matt Hauser has attempted 34 3-pointers and connected on 38.2 percent of them, and is 9 of 23 over his last three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Gauchos have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Vikings. UC Santa Barbara has an assist on 50 of 89 field goals (56.2 percent) across its past three contests while Portland State has assists on 44 of 89 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Portland State offense has averaged 78 possessions per game, the 14th-most in Division I. UC Santa Barbara has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 65.7 possessions per game (ranked 312th, nationally).

