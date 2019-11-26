Sessoms leads Binghamton past D-III Oneonta 90-69

Sam Sessoms scored scored 19 points and distributed six assists and Binghamton beat Division III-member SUNY-Oneonta 90-69 on Tuesday night.

Richard Caldwell Jr. had 12 points for Binghamton (4-3), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Andres Rivera scored a career-high 27 points for the Red Dragons. Kameron Hickey and Ian Schultz each scored 10 points.

Binghamton matches up against Loyola (Md.) on the road on Sunday.

