Sutherlin carries New Hampshire past Bryant 87-76 in OT

Sean Sutherlin had career highs of 21 points and 20 rebounds as New Hampshire beat Bryant 87-76 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Nick Guadarrama had 15 points and seven rebounds for New Hampshire (4-3). Jayden Martinez added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Chris Lester had 13 points for Wildcats.

Adam Grant had 29 points for the Bulldogs (4-4). Ikenna Ndugba added 16 points. Charles Pride had six rebounds.

Grant’s jumper put Bryant ahead 74-72 with 1:14 remaining in the second half and Blondeau Tchoukuiengo tied it with a layup 20 seconds later.

In overtime, Sutherlin opened the scoring with a layup and Martinez scored the next five points as New Hampshire put the game away.

