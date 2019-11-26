Dosunmu scores 24 to led Illinois past Lindenwood 117-65

Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points, five others scored in double digits and Illinois rolled over Division-II Lindenwood 117-65 Tuesday.

Illinois (6-1) shot 39 of 63 from the field for 62%, the second game in a row the Illini have shot 60% or better.

Illinois also broke a school record for back-to-back points with 237 combined points against Lindenwood and Hampton. The Illini scored 229 points back-to-back in 1993 against American University and Chicago State.

Da’Monte Williams scored a career-high 18 points for Illinois. Trent Frazier scored 17, Andres Feliz 16, Kofi Cockburn 12 points and 8 rebounds, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 10 points.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

Cockburn just missed his sixth NCAA-leading double-double of the young season, due mostly to playing 22 minutes in the blowout.

Lindenwood was led by T.J. Crockett’s 24 points. Vijay Blackmon scored 12 and Cameron Scales added 11 for the Lions.

The Lions were 25 of 64 from the field for 39% shooting.

After a slow start in which they trailed 8-2 with 17:46 to play in the first, the Illini unleased a 21-0 run to take a 23-8 lead, sparked by back-to-back 3-pointers from Frazier.

Illinois led 66-29 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Lindenwood: The Lions, a Divison II team, were outgunned and outplayed by the taller, more athletic Illini. Kudos, however, to coach Kyle Gerdeman’s team for hanging around as long as they did.

Illinois: The Illini took care if business in preparation for a much tougher schedule starting next week against Miami.

UP NEXT

Lindenwood: Hosts Missouri-St. Louis Dec. 3.

Illinois: Hosts Miami in the fifth of a five-game home stand. The Illini play four of the next five at home and five of the next seven to close out 2019.