Jamal Adams returning to practice, but Seahawks don’t know if he’ll play vs. 49ers Sunday

Jamal Adams is back on the field.

Now the challenge is to see if he can be back playing.

The All-Pro safety was set to practice for the Seahawks Wednesday afternoon for the first time since he strained his groin Sept. 27 during Seattle’s home win over Dallas.

Coach Pete Carroll said Adams would be working “in a limited fashion”—and that there’s “a chance” he plays on Sunday when the Seahawks (5-1) host the San Francisco 49ers (4-3).

Carroll said Adams’ big day will be Thursday, to see how the groin reacts to his first on-field work in a month.

“So we’ll see what that means and see how it goes,” Carroll said. “And tomorrow (Thursday) will be a really important day for him, as well as Friday.

“We’re going one day at a time, and we’re mixing him in the preparation with the thoughts there’s a chance (he’ll play).

“But we’re going to just have to wait and see how he does.”