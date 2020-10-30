Dodgers decline option on RHP Jimmy Nelson

Jimmy Nelson’s $2 million option was declined Friday by the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing the right-hander to become a free agent.

Nelson is owed a $500,000 buyout.

It’s been a rough three years for Nelson, who had a career year with the Brewers in 2017, posting a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts, with 199 strikeouts. But he missed all of 2018 after right shoulder surgery, and was limited to just 22 innings last season with Milwaukee due to elbow problems.

He had $277,778 in prorated pay from his $750,000 base salary. Nelson was among 11 major leaguers whose salaries were less than the $286,500 advance they received when the season's start was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.