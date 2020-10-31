Muriel nets 2 as Atalanta beats Crotone; Parma holds Inter

Atalanta's Muriel celebrates after scoring during a Serie A soccer match between Crotone and Atalanta, in Crotone's Ezio Scida stadium, southern Italy, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. AP

Luis Muriel scored twice to help Atalanta get back on track in Serie A with a 2-1 win at newly promoted Crotone on Saturday.

Muriel netted both goals in the first half before Simy pulled one back for the hosts five minutes from the break.

Atalanta moved into second place, one point below early leader AC Milan which visits Udinese on Sunday.

Inter missed the chance to move level with Milan as it drew 2-2 at home to Parma. Bologna was playing Cagliari later.

Crotone remained bottom of the league with just one point — from a 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Atalanta came into the match on the back of two straight defeats in Serie A but looking to build off its comeback draw with Ajax in the Champions League, as well as hoping to boost its confidence ahead of hosting Liverpool on Tuesday.

Muriel had two good opportunities before he put Atalanta ahead in the 26th minute, gathering a ball from Ruslan Malinovskiy with his back to goal and spinning to drill it into the bottom corner.

The Colombia forward forced Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz into another good save before doubling his tally in the 38th after being set up by Remo Freuler.

Crotone pulled one back just two minutes later when Simy beat Marco Sportiello from a tight angle.

Atalanta's Duván Zapata, who has scored four goals in his last three matches, had two late chances but sent both narrowly wide.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

INTER MISSES LUKAKU

Inter's dependence on Romelu Lukaku was again illustrated as it struggled in the absence of its key forward.

The Nerazzurri missed a number of opportunities and needed a stoppage-time equalizer from Ivan Perišić to rescue a point.

Lukaku, who has scored five of Inter’s 15 goals in Serie A, is dealing with a left thigh muscle issue.

Gervinho scored twice for Parma in the second half before Marcelo Brozović pulled one back for Inter in the 64th.