Roster moves imminent for Seahawks. Will promoting ‘Snacks’ Harrison be one?

The Seahawks have roster moves that are imminent. Involving name veterans.

Will one of those moves finally bring “Snacks” to the game table?

Former All-Pro defensive tackle Damon Harrison remains on the practice squad. For now. That’s where he’s been through three games, since Seattle signed him Oct. 7.

Harrison and his new coach both say the 2016 All-Pro is OK with that.

Yeah. That’ll be the last time I clear anything up lol. I don’t owe anybody a explanation for anything. I’m working every day and that’s all that matters. No, I’m not out of shape. I’m just not ready to play in a game YET. I’ve been doing this 9 years. I know my body. I’m good https://t.co/FExInIUbFe — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) October 31, 2020

When Harrison reported to the Seahawks almost a full month ago he gave new meaning to his listed 350 pounds. He had not played a game in 9 1/2 months, since his last one for the Detroit Lions. His contract with them ended with the end of the 2019 season.

He remained unsigned until Seattle signed him to the practice squad early last month. He’s been there working to get in game shape.

“’Snacks,’ like I told you guys, had his best week (last week). He’s competing and looking for his opportunity,” Carroll said. “You know, for a guy to just all of a sudden get put in the game, or put on the roster, there’s got to be a spot for him. ‘Snacks’ understands that.”

The Seahawks had two open spots on the active roster before last weekend’s win over San Francisco. They used those on activating defensive back D.J. Reed and rookie tight end Colby Parkinson off the non-football-injury list they’d been on through the season’s first six games.

Reed played 36 of 70 snaps as the nickel defensive back replacing injured Ugo Amadi. And Reed excelled. He had an interception against his former 49ers, plus six tackles and two passes defensed in his first Seattle game.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Carroll said the coaches love Reed’s speed, and his explosiveness to the ball and to ball carriers.

Reed may be playing nickel again Sunday when Seattle (6-1) plays at AFC East-leading Buffalo (6-2). Carroll said Amadi is going to have a tough time making it back this week from his strained hamstring he got in the team’s overtime loss at Arizona Oct. 25.

Parkinson made his NFL debut with three plays as an extra tight end against San Francisco this past weekend.

The Seahawks can also use up to two roster exemptions of call-ups from the practice squad to have them active for each game without having to sign them to the 53-man roster. That’s new this year in this unprecedented, COVID-19 season. But they haven’t used those exemptions on Harrison.

For the 49ers game they called up rookie tight end Stephen Sullivan to make his NFL debut at defensive end, and reserve cornerback Jayson Stanley. Sullivan played 22 snaps as a situational pass rusher. He stopped a 49ers Wildcat-formation run in the backfield on third down on his first career play, in the first quarter. Stanley played 14 snaps on special teams.

Carroll said starting defensive tackles Jarran Reed and Poona Ford plus reserve Bryan Mone “are doing a nice job inside.”

Which will come first: Harrison’s Seahawks debut, or his 32nd birthday Nov. 29?

“He’s ready to go, the readiest he’s been,” the coach said. “I can’t wait to see him again this week and see if he can add to that. He’s really been in a get back in football condition for some time, as he’s been with us. And he’s been working at it really hard to get it done. He’s been a fantastic member of the club, working hard, great attitude, helping young guys, the whole thing.

“When his opportunity jumps he’s going to be ready to go.”

There is about to be at least one additional opening on the active roster.

Veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett remains set back by a foot injury he had before he signed as a free agent from New England this offseason, unbeknownst to the Seahawks. He’s yet to play this season.

“Phillip Dorsett is not doing well. His foot has really not responded,” Carroll said.

He stopped short of saying Dorsett was heading to the injured-reserve list. But the implication was that is possible, and this week.

“It’s not ready to be disclosed yet, to tell you what’s going on, but it’s not looking good for the near future,” Carroll said. “He’s been doing everything he can, and he’s frustrated and all of that.

“In the next couple days we’ll get a little more clarity on it.”

The obvious move would be Dorsett to injured reserve (which would put him out a minimum of three games) and having Carlos Dunlap take his place on the active roster. The two-time Pro Bowl defensive end has been a roster exemption for the Seahawks since they traded with Cincinnati for him last week.

Dunlap is finishing his six-day COVID-19 testing protocol the NFL requires for acquired players before they can practice with their new team.

He is expected to debut for Seattle Sunday against the Bills.

“He’ll be in the building, I think, (Tuesday),” Carroll said. “He’s been in communication with our guys, he’s studying and all that already. But the first time he’ll be able to physically arrive here in the building, I think, is (Tuesday).”

The plan is for Dunlap to practice for the first time Wednesday so he can make his Seahawks debut Sunday in the game between division leaders at Buffalo (6-2).

“Really, he will have taken a week off. So it’s like he had his personal bye week,” Carroll said. “And he’s ready to play again. He’s fit, and all that.

“We are looking forward to him jumping right in and he should be able to assimilate easily.”

Tuesday 1 p.m. is the NFL’s trading deadline. The Seahawks may not be done dealing. They are never done shopping.

As Carroll and general manager John Schneider love to reiterate: “We are in on everything.”

They reportedly asked Dallas about the possibility of acquiring pass rusher Aldon Smith. The Cowboys said he’s not available. That report late last week was after Seattle traded for Dunlap.